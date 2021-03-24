E.t is a spectacular traffic jam. The “Ever Given”, a 400 meter long and 59 meter wide container ship, ran aground on Tuesday and blocked a lane of the Suez Canal like a diagonal dam. By the afternoon, the Egyptian authorities tried “with high pressure”, but in vain, to pull the 200-ton cargo ship that wanted to cross the canal to the north on the way to Rotterdam. There are eight tugs in use, the canal authority announced on Wednesday.

According to the shipping company, a gust of wind hit the freighter and threw it off course, whereupon it ran aground near the port city of Suez. According to the Egyptian Canal Authority, a sandstorm obstructed the captain’s view. The industry service provider GAC later said, citing the canal authority, that it had already succeeded in moving the freighter towards the shore. At least some of the shipping traffic should be possible again by tomorrow at the latest.

The incident is not just a massive disruption to the operations of international shipping. Around twelve percent of the world’s trade goods are shipped through the waterway, according to the Canal Authority, an average of 51.5 ships a day used last year. Above all, the Egyptian regime and its tight coffers are slipping urgently needed income through their fingers – and that in hard currency that is desperately needed. Every single passage brings between 250,000 and 500,000 dollars in fees, according to observers in Cairo. Millions are lost every day.

The canal company, which belongs to the economic empire of the ruling military in Egypt, generates a considerable part of the Egyptian state income. In the 2019/2020 budget year, according to official figures, it was $ 5.8 billion. Egyptians abroad bring more foreign currency into the country and in times before the corona pandemic, tourism brought Egypt around 13 billion dollars a year. But the income from the canal was corona-crisis-proof. The generals in Cairo were able to point to growth here, while the battered Egyptian economy was further stalled by the pandemic.



Satellite image of the blockade by “Ever Given”

:



Image: dpa





Admiral Osama Rabie, the chairman of the canal authority, announced on May 4, 2020 that the number of passages had increased compared to the previous year, the canal had an increase in its revenues in the first four months of 2020 compared to the period last year up 2 percent to $ 1.907 billion.

Canal track was opened in 2015

The regime has recently invested a lot of money in the canal to shorten waiting and travel times. This should drastically increase the number of passages and thus the income. Another 36 kilometers long canal track was wrested from the desert for $ 8.4 billion. It was opened with great pomp in August 2015. A separate gold coin was minted for this, and the expansion was celebrated as a “rebirth” and “symbol of the new Egypt”. By 2023, the number of ships crossing the canal each day should double to 97. Now the “Ever Given” is stuck in this track.

The figures from last year (51.5 ships a day) suggest that these ambitious enlargement targets are far from being achieved. The Suez Canal may be the shortest sea connection between Europe and Asia – but in times of falling fuel prices, the detour around the coast of Africa and the Cape of Good Hope becomes more attractive. At least the shipping traffic is saved from a complete infarction with the expansion. Canal authority chief Rabie announced on Wednesday that ship traffic should continue to flow through the old canal lane.

Tremendously important for national pride

Even before that, ships got stuck in the turbulent history of the canal, for example in 2017 when a container ship ran aground. At that time, however, it could be freed within a few hours. The Suez Canal is not only of enormous importance for the Egyptian state income. It may be even more important for national pride. The waterway embodies Egypt’s importance in the world and the country’s self-assertion against external enemies. Thousands of Egyptians were killed in the desert in the course of construction that began in 1859 and lasted ten years.

A retired French diplomat named Ferdinand Lesseps had persuaded the Egyptian viceroy Muhammad Said, a friend from his youth, to undertake the mammoth project in 1854. But because Ismail, the viceroy’s nephew and successor, amassed immense debts, the British Empire was able to acquire the Egyptian shares in the waterway and thus secure control of the canal company.

Gamal Abd el Nasser, still celebrated today as a national hero, who came to power in 1952, brought the canal back under Egyptian sovereignty in 1956. He nationalized the Suez Canal Company – in the hope of reaching a diplomatic solution before the British and French intervene militarily. In a speech on July 26, 1956, Nasser himself gave the starting signal to occupy the office of the Canal Authority. The code word was: Ferdinand Lesseps. The plan that Israel, France and Great Britain then forged to regain sovereignty over the Canal failed.

Israel was supposed to provoke the Egyptians with an invasion, thus providing the British and French with an excuse to issue an ultimatum for the withdrawal of the Egyptians and Israelis. Nasser refused, Great Britain and France intervened militarily. But pressure from Washington and Moscow stopped the attackers, and Cairo celebrated. Under President Abd al Fattah al Sisi, who is not at a loss for Nasser comparisons, a less glorious liberation action must now be carried out. The population could also feel how well this works. Cairo had the Egyptians subscribe for shares to finance the canal expansion. At an interest rate of twelve percent.