I.In the case of a rescue ship with refugees blocked off the coast of Italy in 2019, the Italian public prosecutor’s office has called for proceedings against ex-Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. After a hearing on Saturday, the public prosecutor’s office in Palermo, Sicily, requested a trial and conviction of the right-wing extremist politician for kidnapping and abuse of power, as announced by Salvini and the Spanish non-governmental organization Open Arms. If convicted, Salvini faces up to 15 years in prison.

The former Minister of the Interior, who was present at the hearing in Palermo, was “not at all” impressed by the prosecutor’s request. “I am proud to have worked to protect my country,” wrote Salvini on Twitter. In doing so, he “kept to the law and woke up Europe”.

In August 2019, Salvini had refused entry to the port of Lampedusa for the Spanish rescue ship “Open Arms” with around a hundred migrants on board. The non-governmental organization of the same name urged Salvini to be convicted after the hearing. “Violating the rights of vulnerable people is a crime in any democratic country that respects the constitution and international conventions,” said the organization.

The next hearing on the case is scheduled for April 17th.