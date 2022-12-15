Home page politics

Activists from the “Last Generation” climate protection group block an access road to the Bundestag’s underground car park early in the morning. © Julius-Christian Schreiner/tnn/dpa

Even after the crackdown on “Last Generation” climate activists, the group continues its actions. Among other things, they tried to confront Friedrich Merz in front of the Bundestag. He reacts angrily.

Berlin – Climate protection demonstrators blocked access to two Bundestag office buildings in Berlin on Thursday. Smaller groups of demonstrators with banners sat in front of two of the building’s underground car parks in the morning. Some activists had glued themselves to the street. Police officers broke the peaceful demonstrators off the street and took them away. After an hour or two, the entrances were free again.

According to the police, three demonstrators were sitting on the entrance to the Paul Löbe House, four more demonstrators in front of the Marie-Elisabeth-Lüders-Haus. A man and a woman from the group stood in front of an entrance to the Reichstag building and tried to confront incoming MPs with their concerns.

The arriving CDU leader Friedrich Merz rudely fended off the activist’s questions about the federal government’s climate policy. “Get out of here,” he snapped at the climate protector, who was equipped with a microphone, and pushed him towards the exit by the shoulder. The man had followed Merz into the entrance area of ​​the Bundestag. “You are breaking the constitution,” the activist called after the visibly annoyed CDU politician.

Former Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) stoically ignored the man’s questions as he drove by. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) assured the activist that politicians are doing a lot to combat climate change. “Then we can do it together,” said Faeser, just before she entered the building.

Christoph de Vries (CDU), who observed the action from his Bundestag office, told the German Press Agency: “I am very concerned about the increasing radicalization and ruthlessness of the “last generation”. The Bundestag must respond with clear rejection and not with it respond understanding.

Blockades and actions since the beginning of 2022

Since the beginning of 2022, the “last generation” has been blocking motorway exits and intersections in Berlin and other major cities to fight for more climate protection. There were also campaigns in museums, stadiums, ministries, at airports and on oil pipelines.

On Tuesday, the homes of eleven members in different federal states were searched. It was about actions by climate protection against the oil refinery PCK in Schwedt in north-eastern Brandenburg. However, the group announced that it would continue its protest actions. dpa