The Ministry of Labor offered to pay 50 thousand rubles to the blockade and liberators of Leningrad

The Ministry of Labor, on behalf of the President of Russia, prepared bills on a one-time payment of 50 thousand rubles to the blockade and liberators of Leningrad. The document is posted on portal draft normative legal acts.

“The Ministry of Labor, on behalf of the President, prepared draft Decrees and resolutions on a one-time payment to citizens of the Russian Federation awarded the medal “For the Defense of Leningrad” or the badge “Inhabitant of besieged Leningrad,” the report says.

The payment is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the blockade by the troops of Nazi Germany, it will be made in the period from December 2023 to January 2024.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on an additional monthly payment of 500 rubles for residents of the besieged Stalingrad.