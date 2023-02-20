One of the shooters was a police officer; city ​​hall suspends programming and asks blocks to cancel parades in the region

A shooting during a carnival block parade in Magé, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, left at least 2 dead on Sunday night (19.Feb.2023). According to the press office of the city hall, the victims are a woman and a child. Local newspapers claim that 2 other people, still unidentified, also died.

One of the shooters was a police officer. The incident occurred on Mauá beach, during the parade of the Bloco das Piranhas, around 11 pm. Military Police said 19 people were injured, including children.

Many of the injured were taken to hospitals in the city. The most serious cases were taken to the Adão Pereira Nunes Hospital, in the neighboring municipality of Duque de Caxias.

The city hall was not responsible for the festivities, but it supported the security of the blocks. She determined the suspension of support for the carnival program in the city. also did “an appeal for all blocks to cancel their parades” in note.

With information from the Brazil Agency.