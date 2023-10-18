Among the most efficient methods prevention of vehicle theftthere is the mechanical or automatic system of anti-theft device that acts on the column (block shaft in English) of the steering, blocking it and preventing the directionality of the vehicle. This anti-theft device compromises the chances of any thief without a tow truck stealing the car.

How the block shaft works

The block shaft anti-theft device is a armored block for locks which is installed under the plastic covers of the column, therefore difficult to see in most cases. AND unlockable only with a key specific and difficult to reproduce or via a signal tied to a remote control. When operated, a metal tooth will hinder the rotation of the column, preventing the steering from turning.

block shaft operating diagram

How to remove and insert the block shaft

As mentioned previously, to activate and deactivate the system you need an electronic or mechanical key that is difficult to reproduce.

From the moment the block shaft is activated the steering wheel will no longer be operable, forcing the vehicle to follow the trajectory imposed by the wheels in the position in which they were locked. The signal that reaches the lock can be sent by the car’s control unit itself, which will coordinate the activation of the anti-theft device with the central locking. Alternatively, it can be activated automatically if an attempted theft is detected.

block shaft key

How safe it is

This anti-theft system guarantees a certain security, so much so some insurance agencies guarantee discounts on the policy for those who install this type of steering lock. It is therefore important to inform the agency of the existence of the block shaft, if installed, and check the possibility of any discounts.

Furthermore, the most advanced systems allow the geolocation of vehicle, allowing you to track and recover it if necessary. Some of these electronic locks are self-powered, thus avoiding the possibility of thieves deactivating the burglar alarm. Sometimes the simple sticker on the glass that warns of the presence of the anti-theft system is enough to dissuade less experienced thieves.

sticker that warns of the presence of the block shaft

How to install it

Attention! To install this anti-theft system, you must contact workshops authorized by the brands that produce that specific anti-theft system. This work could compromise the warranty with the car brands on the components affected by the system.

How much does this anti-theft device cost

The price is usually around €400to which are added i assembly costs. However, since there are several competing brands, the prices and features of each package change from product to product. The package with geolocation, for example, will cost more, around €500. The differences usually concern the security guarantees that each brand ensures and the types of subscriptions chosen.

Advantages of the block shaft

There are numerous advantages of this type of anti-theft device, let’s see the most significant ones in detail:

Easy installation

Low price

Solid anti-theft device, difficult to remove by attackers

Alarm in case of tampering

Unique key, almost impossible to duplicate

Wide compatibility, you can fit it on almost all cars

Good deterrent factor, many thieves will think twice before targeting cars equipped with this anti-theft device

Although the technology and ingenuity of the block shaft make it among the most efficient, no anti-theft system can guarantee that the car will be 100% protected.

