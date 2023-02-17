The European Parliament, on Valentine’s Day, gave its opinion formal approval to new emissions standards of vehicles which would cause there to be a petrol and diesel car block with related salesboth in terms of cars and commercial vehicles, in all 27 countries and by 2035.

As can be read inofficial announcementthree hundred and forty members voted in favor of blocking petrol and diesel cars, while 279 members voted against and 21 abstained; last October, however, an agreement was reached initial on the new rules of the petrol and diesel car block, this agreement in fact expects all cars and vans sold in the EU to emit zero CO2 emissions by the middle of the next decade.

Although initial approval has been given, the petrol and diesel car ban still has a couple of stages to go before it becomes law, first must be formally approved by the Council of the EU and published in the Official Journal of the EU, however Reuters observe that final approval should be given by Marchwhich means that the world’s largest trading bloc and home to major automakers including BMW, Audi, Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz will soon be officially on track to almost completely phase out vehicles powered by combustion engines.

Where does this petrol and diesel car block come from?

The proposed rules are part of the project “Fit for 55of the EU, which aims to cut emissions across the bloc by 55% by 2030. Bloomberg notes that road transport currently accounts for around a fifth of EU emissionswhich means reducing it will be critical if the bloc is to become carbon neutral by 2050.

EU rules also require a 55% reduction in car emissions by 2030 from 2021 levels, which is greater than the 37.5% reduction Reuters notes was previously planned. There are, however, exemptions for manufacturers producing fewer than 10,000 cars or 22,000 vans a year.

Similar plans have also been announced for trucks and buses that require a 90 percent reduction in their emissions by 2040, Bloomberg reports.

“These goals create clarity for the automotive industry and stimulate innovation and investment for automakers. Buying and driving zero-emission cars will become more affordable for consumers and a second-hand market will emerge more rapidly. It makes sustainable driving accessible to everyone.”

said the Dutch politician Jan Huitemawho negotiated on behalf of the European Parliament by writing the agreement.

The EU deadline is similar to plans announced by other governments around the world, for example in 2020, the UK, which has just left the EU, announced plans to ban the sale of new non-electric cars by 2030 and new hybrid cars by 2035.

California, which is one of the largest auto markets in the world, has similar plans to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, and lawmakers in a few other US states have expressed interest in following in California’s footsteps. .

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!