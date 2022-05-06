Last week, the Customs and Monopolies Agency decreed the indefinite closure of the “digital entertainment parks” in Italy, hence the Esports and LAN rooms that involve a playful activity with home entertainment devices without a coin mechanism. The decision came following a complaint from Led Srl which reported the alleged unfair competition of the aforementioned halls against the coin-operated arcades. Today IIDEA, in its capacity as an association representing the video game and Esports industry in Italy, expresses its solidarity with the managers of the LAN rooms who have suffered the seizure of PCs and entertainment video game consoles. The Association declares that the public safety legislation that requires the approval of the devices used for gaming in places open to the public (art.110 TULPS), whose violation has been contested, is not applicable to the devices made available to users to play video games in the LAN rooms and hopes that this interpretation will be clarified and confirmed as soon as possible, to allow the operators concerned to continue to carry out their business with serenity and in full compliance with the law. IIDEA also makes itself available to welcome the requests of the managers of the LAN rooms and to work together to define a shared solution for the more correct classification of their activities on the basis of current legislation and any proposals to be submitted to the attention of the institutions.

“Where the Italian government deems it necessary to intervene, IIDEA hopes that any assessment will be carried out by looking at the evolution of the Esports sector in the European context, both in terms of the market and regulatory changes. there is a risk of damaging or undermining Italy’s competitiveness by making it less attractive for investors from other countries“, he has declared Thalita Malagò, General Manager of IIDEA. “For example, the European Parliament has just released a draft of its non-legislative report on Esports and Video Games (2022/2027 INI). In this report, it is stated that due to the borderless nature (of Esports), the European Union is the appropriate level to meet the challenges. The report is expected to be approved this year and supports the development of a long-term strategy for video games in the EU, including Esports, to be put in place for the whole region. these developments should be taken into account “.

IIDEA also states that it is important do not confuse the activity of LAN rooms with the entire Esports ecosystem. The association recalls that Esports are leagues, competitive circuits, tournaments or similar competitions that typically involve a spectator audience in which individual players or teams play video games, whether in person or online, for the purpose of obtaining prizes or for entertainment purposes only and, although in Italy there is no specific regulation, they are subject to the general rules of the legal system like any other economic activity. IIDEA is also aware that there are regulations that currently prevent the development of the sector in Italy and negatively impact its attractiveness at an international level, such as the regulation of prize events. Moreover, specific regulation for the sector does not exist even in the main esports markets in Europe, such as the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain. The only exception is Francewhich to date is the only European country to have introduced a rule that correctly clarifies that esports should not be considered either sports or gambling, nor should they consequently be regulated as such.

In the meantime, a representation of owners of Esports Center, Sale Lan, Simulation Center, VR Center and the like, have come together to face the recent ADM initiatives together. The intent of this group of companies is to seek a confrontation with public institutions to find a normative or interpretative solution to the legislative gap on the issue, to avoid the problematic extension of interpretation and application of dated norms to new technologies and modern uses and customs. The will is to create a nucleus that represents all the companies in this sector to propose an open discussion with ADM, MISE and other related institutions with respect to the characteristics of the Esports world and more generally to digital entertainment, discussing the potential of this sector that the governments of other European countries are encouraging with laws and reforms. “Both in ADM and in the Government the issue of Esports and video games was taken into considerable consideration, and this pleased me and all the companies in my sector very much”, he declares Alessio Cicolari, CEO of AK Informatica. “Obviously it is only a starting point but I am confident that we will soon come to the solution of the matter, especially now, clarified that Esports and video games are not evil but rather an excellent opportunity for employment and digital business. The temporary stop of the Esports Center affected by the administrative detention is causing significant economic damage as well as a general concern of investors, sponsors and other stakeholders. Dozens of other managers, as a precaution and due to the lack of clarity of application of art. 110 paragraph 7 of the Consolidated Law on public safety, have stopped the activities, and also teams, organizers and events are affected by the block. We therefore hope that in the collective interest a clear regulation will soon be reached which leaves little room for interpretation. From the conversations I have had with the political parties, it would seem that we are moving in the right direction. Despite the obvious bitterness of the early days, looking forward now we are all confident in a good outcome of the affair“.