Block chains Melania Trump plans to sell NFT ownership of a work that embodies her “cobalt blue eyes”

Trump plans to sell its first NFT during the holiday season.

Of the United States former first woman Melania Trump plans to sell NFT ownership during the Christmas holiday season, says Bloomberg.

Trump plans to sell ownership of the work named Melania’s Vision, ie freely translated, for example, Melania ‘s vision or vision.

According to a newsletter sent to Bloomberg, the work, which uses watercolor art, “embodies Trump’s cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an inspiring amulet.”

Trump’s NFT will use a blockchain protocol called Solana.

NFT: t or non-fungible tokens are one of the phenomena of the pandemic world in cryptocurrencies. They are basically digital property rights and certificates of authenticity. The owner of a digital work of art is marked on a block chain from which ownership can be verified.

Over the past couple of years, digital works of art, tweets and memes have been sold as NFT.

Bloomberg estimates that Melania Trump is now seeking to take advantage of the NFT drug and the current high demand for property rights.