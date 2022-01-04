Block Chain Technology The market for virtual property rights has grown by almost 40 billion euros, now a picture taken in a newspaper article can cost more than a million euros.

According to the Financial Times, the value of the virtual craze was already close to the global art market last year.

Of the year By the end of 2021, nearly $ 41 billion, or more than $ 36 billion, had been spent on NFT ownership, he says Financial Times.

NFTs, ie non-fungible tokens were one of the most significant phenomena in the virtual market last year. In essence, NFTs are digital certificates of authenticity or ownership marked in the block chain that can be traded.

For example, an NFT made from a digital work of art is “minted” into a block chain, after which its data can no longer be tampered with afterwards.

NFT trading uses a similar technique as cryptocurrencies. They are often traded through cryptocurrencies.

NFT enthusiasm has grown at a noticeable pace, as at the beginning of last year few even knew what NFTs are.

“This year, the NFT market exploded from less than $ 1 billion to several tens of billions,” says an analyst at cryptocurrency data company Messar. Mason Nystrom.

According to him, buyers of NFTs have especially wanted to buy art that suits their digital identities.

According to France Télécom Last year, the size of the NFT market was already close to the size of the global art market. According to Statistics Finland, the size of the global art market in 2020 was about $ 50 billion, or about $ 44 billion.

Last year’s NFT craze started in the art world. With the help of the NFT, the originality of a digital work of art can be verified and its ownership transferred from one person to another.

Although The NFT trade spread to the mainstream last year, their core value, according to Nyström, remains exclusivity. According to him, they can open doors to platforms or meetings whose other participants are also wealthy individuals.

According to the cryptanalytics company Chainanalysis, small trades of less than $ 10,000, or less than 9,000 euros, cover 75 percent of the NFT market.

However, the majority of the value of property rights is in the hands of a small number of large gamblers. According to the analytics company, between February and November last year, there were 360,000 NFT owners in the market, with a total of 2.7 million NFTs.

About 80 percent of the value of these NFTs was owned by about nine percent of the owners, or more than 32,000 people.

Huge there are, of course, many more question marks in the NFTs that have become more widespread. The market is quite a favorable place for various scams or market manipulations.

Experts have warned that the NFT market has probably been fattened, for example, so that creators of works have bought their own works to make their demand look stronger than they really are.

The authorities’ attitude towards the NFT trade is also still uncertain and will have a significant impact on future market developments.

The NFT has the same features as some investment instruments, so the authorities may eventually treat them as securities. There are similar issues related to the taxation of property rights.

All right however, it is that as the NFT intoxication accelerated, many wanted to play, always Melania Trumpista large sportswear companies.

In addition to digital works of art, NFT has been made from, for example, tweets and meme. Journalism has also become an issue for the NFT. For example, a supplier Kevin Roosen From a column published in the New York Times in March 2021 About $ 560,000, or almost half a million euros, was paid for the NFT in the spring. The payment was made in a cryptocurrency called Ether.

Ether is the second most valuable cryptocurrency after bitcoin. Its value has risen since March, so now the value of the picture taken from the column is well above million.

The value of NFT modified from a column is still far from the most expensive NFT works. It is known that tens of millions of euros were paid for the most expensive property rights last year.

1. The Merge, Pak, $ 91.8 million or $ 81 million.

Artist Pak’s digital work of art, The Merge, sold for nearly $ 92 million in early December. However, the work was not purchased by a single collector, and nearly 30,000 people bought ownership of the fragmented work.

2. Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, Beeple, $ 69 million or $ 61 million

Perhaps Beeplen, who has become the most famous NFT artist Mike Winkelmann the work was already sold in March. Million trading is considered the moment when the NFT market broke into the mainstream. The 13-year-old collection was bought by MetaKova, a billionaire enriched with cryptocurrencies.

A small part of Beeple’s digital collage Everydays: The First 5000 Days.

3. Human One, Beeple, $ 28.9 million, or about $ 25.5 million

Another of Beeple’s works, Human One, sold for nearly $ 29 million in late fall. The moving 3D work of art depicts the first man born into a metaverse to walk through different landscapes with a space helmet on his head.

4. CryptoPunk 7523, $ 11.75 million, or $ 10.4 million

5. CryptoPunk 4156, $ 10.35 million, or $ 9.15 million

6. CryptoPunk $ 7,804, $ 7.56 million, or $ 6.69 million

7. CryptoPunk $ 3100, $ 7.51 million, or $ 6.64 million

The next four places on the list are held by CryptoPunk. They are eight-bit avatars created in a total of 10,000 pieces. People who buy CryptoPunk have typically used slightly different images for their profile, for example on their social media.

8. Right-click and Save As guy, Xcopy, $ 7.1 million, or $ 6.3 million

NFT artist Xcopy’s work was bought in November by rapper Snoop Dogg.

9. Ringers 109, $ 6.9 million, or $ 6.1 million

The Ringers 109, produced by the Art Blocks platform, sold for $ 6.9 million in October. In the technique based on the Ethereum block chain, the buyer of a work of art chooses the style they want and, after paying for it, gets a work randomly generated by the algorithm.

10. Crossroads, Beeple, $ 6.6 million, or $ 5.8 million

In Beeple’s digital work, a large-scale character lying next to the former US president lies next to the road. From Donald Trump. Among other things, the character reads “loser” in the body, and people walk past the character in the work.

Listing source: Business Insider