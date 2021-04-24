A Black Lives Matter (BLM, Black Lives Matters) protest in a city in Raleigh, North Carolina, was declared illegal after participants threw garbage cans onto the roadway, obstructing traffic. This was reported on Friday, April 23rd, in Twitter city ​​police.

Protests against racism and police violence began in the state after the April 21 murder of an African American by law enforcement officers in Elizabeth City when he tried to hide during an identity check. It is noted that the deceased was the father of 10 children. Earlier on Friday, relatives of the murdered man, as well as BLM activists stormed the city council, demanding to punish law enforcement officers, specifies REN TV…

The protest has been declared an unlawful assembly due to members of the crowd impeding the flow of traffic by tossing trash cans into the street. #RaleighProtest pic.twitter.com/E4KduPPjIX – Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) April 24, 2021

Earlier in the day in Columbus, Ohio, a 16-year-old African-American woman was shot and killed by a police officer. Makaya Bryant summoned the outfit due to an altercation outside her house. Arriving at the scene, the policeman saw that the girl was holding a knife. The policeman started shooting at Bryant. The victim died in hospital and was taken there in critical condition. After the murder, residents of the city went to a rally.

Also on April 21, dozens of people gathered outside the Hennepin County Administration Building in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. The demonstrators demanded further police reform after the verdict in the case of ex-policeman Derek Chauvin was passed. A jury found him guilty of the May 2020 murder of African American George Floyd.