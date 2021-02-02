It’s official, Blizzard has confirmed that BlizzConline 2021 will start on February 19 at 11:00 p.m. (Spanish time), and will run until Saturday, February 20. This event will also serve to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the American company, which means that it will have a touch of past, present and future quite curious.

During BlizzConline 2021 there will be time to remember the most important releases that Blizzard has accumulated in its 30-year history, but we will also see information about the news that the company plans to launch short and medium term. There is no doubt that, in this sense, Diablo IV is undoubtedly one of the most important.

Blizzard has confirmed to us that during the start of BlizzConline 2021, which as we said will take place on February 19 at 11:00 p.m., we will be able to see a video that will offer, as the opening of the event, a small preview of the most important projects important that the company has right now in development. Once finished, we can access a total of six thematic channels that will group, in an orderly manner, different titles and projects. An excellent idea, since this way we can find directly and clearly the content that interests us the most.

Starting at 9:00 p.m. on February 20 (Spanish time), we will have at our disposal several different channels where Blizzard employees will respond directly to player questions, using a classic round of questions and answers. If for any reason you are unable to attend the event live, don’t worry, all content will be available later on a delayed basis, which means that you will be able to watch it without any problem.

A BlizzConline 2021 designed for everyone

Language will not be a barrier. BlizzConline 2021 will be offered in English, as expected, but if you do not control Shakespeare’s language, nothing happens, you can activate the subtitles in a total of twelve different languages, including, how could it be otherwise, Spanish from Spain and Spanish from Latin America. You can find more information in the official website of the event.

During BlizzConline 2021 we will be able to enjoy special activities, and to celebrate its 30th anniversary, Blizzard has launched a series of packs with commemorative items which can now be purchased from the company’s official store on Battle.net. These are the confirmed packs: