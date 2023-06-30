There BlizzCon, Blizzard Entertainment’s two-day global video game convention, returns after a four-year absence on November 3-4 in Anaheim, California, with the first round of tickets on sale July 8. This year BlizzCon will always be dedicated to the publisher’s flagship games: Warcraft, Diablo and Overwatch, with installations, works of art and spaces where you can meet friends and find out what the future has in store for the titles. Plus, those who want to watch BlizzCon 2023 online can do so for free with live streaming coverage of all stage events.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to Anaheim for BlizzCon 2023,” said April McKee, BlizzCon Executive Producer. captivating and immersive events throughout the Anaheim Convention Center and providing free live streams of all event stage content to our fans around the world. We’ve got a ton of exciting stuff lined up and can’t wait to meet you all there!” Tickets start at $299.