Apart from that he also revealed that a third batch of tickets will go on sale starting at 12:00 pm PDT on Friday, September 29.

So more fans of this company’s games have the opportunity to reserve tickets for this event.

Based on Mexico City schedule, ticket sales would begin at 1:00 pm, which are available via AXS.

It should be noted that if you cannot attend BlizzCon 2023 there will be a live broadcast of their presentations and announcements.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

Blizzard promises that it will soon share concrete details about a new set of in-game goodies for this year’s event called the BlizzCon Collection.

This is what was previously known as Virtual Ticket. Regarding the presentations that will be at BlizzCon 2023, a roadmap is available that allows you to have a very good idea of ​​what to expect:

Community Night: Watch the community take the stage

Opening Ceremony: This year’s biggest news and key revelations

Overwatch: meet the new hero

Spend time together: meet friends and share stories

Play pre-release content – ​​for Dragonflight and Classic

March of the Murlocs: Join the tradition

Overwatch World Cup: One team will take home the cup

Hearthstone Duel-A-Dev: Challenge a Developer!

Warcraft Rumble Rumblemania: Exhibition Matches

Diablo IV Hell’s Ink: show off the mark of the Dark Lord

moments to share

World of Warcraft Guild Clash: Who Will Win?

Upgrade your inventory: get a free BlizzCon backpack

Nexus of inclusion: celebrate what connects us

Darkmoon Faire

Horadric Library

And much more that we will soon reveal

As you can see, among the most interesting thing that Blizzard Entertainment will present at BlizzCon 2023 is the presentation of a new hero for Overwatch.

But it surely won’t be the only thing the company will reveal in a few weeks. So it’s a good idea to stay on top of information as it appears.

