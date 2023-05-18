













BlizzCon returns with its face-to-face event in November 2023 | EarthGamer

This is how this important video game convention returns to the face-to-face format. This after an absence caused in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic that devastated the world and prevented it from doing it in the normal way.

Through a message on Twitter with video, the company shared this information from BlizzCon. This preview features the most important games this publisher and developer is working on.

We recommend: Overwatch 2 reveals its plans for the rest of the year and the story missions are coming.

Those are the cases of Diablo IV, Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft: Dragonflightthe most recent expansion of WoW. In your statement The company stressed that the players are the ones who make this event great, which is a tradition.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

Blizzard Entertainment noted that BlizzCon is ‘a place where games are the common ground for connection and friendship’. It is a convention where players go to have a good time with those they meet online.

Equally, to celebrate the epic moments of the titles they love or explore everything their halls have to offer. It is also the setting for major announcements involving the series created by the company and its future.

When did the BlizzCon tradition start?

The first edition of BlizzCon was in 2005, which took place from October 28 to 29 of that same year. At that time, it barely gathered 4,000 people.

The following year there was no convention but in 2007, when it was held in August, it reached 13 thousand attendees.

Since then the numbers of players who have attended have continued to increase. The 2018 edition had an incredible attendance of more than 40 thousand people.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

The following year’s convention, according to some sources, had similar attendance. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted these great results.

So it is possible that the 2023 one will again stand out due to the number of players that attend. Many of them are eager to leave behind the dark years that this disease represented and forced them to isolate themselves.

Apart from BlizzCon we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.