To celebrate the new BlizzCon, Blizzard Entertainment he launched the BlizzCon Collectiona package of digital objects for its games, which can be purchased independently or obtained by participating in the event. “BlizzCon Collections codes will be delivered to those who attend BlizzCon in person starting today,” explains the official site, “with the goal of completing deliveries to in-person attendees by November 4th.” The announcement is also an opportunity to remind you that all events will be streamed for free from BlizzCon Arena.
The contents
Let’s see what they are contents of the BlizzCon Collection and the different cuts available:
Epic Bundle from $29.99:
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight: new Ysergle pet and Banner of Chilling Celebration toy
- Diablo IV: the ferocious Bluevein mount, the Cobalt Banner mount trophy, and the Expression of the Demon Mother mount trophy
- Overwatch 2: 1,000 Credits, a Murky Lucky Charm, and a Mystery Postcard
- Hearthstone: A BlizzCon 2023 card back with 5 standard packs and 5 standard gold packs
- Warcraft Rumble: Kobold Murloc portrait and model
Plus you get a 10% discount on an item for sale in the Blizzard Gear Store.
$49.99 Legendary Pack.
Offers all the contents of the Epic Pack, plus:
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight: Blizzard’s Bound Flying Mount
- Diablo IV: The fearsome Midnight Harness armor for your mount and a Premium Battle Pass redeemable for any season
- Overwatch 2: The Drowned Warrior Sigma Epic Skin and a Season 7 Premium Battle Pass
- Hearthstone: a mysterious Prized Legendary card
- Warcraft Rumble: Murloc Tower template
