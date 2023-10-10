To celebrate the new BlizzCon, Blizzard Entertainment he launched the BlizzCon Collection a package of digital objects for its games, which can be purchased independently or obtained by participating in the event. “BlizzCon Collections codes will be delivered to those who attend BlizzCon in person starting today,” explains the official site, “with the goal of completing deliveries to in-person attendees by November 4th.” The announcement is also an opportunity to remind you that all events will be streamed for free from BlizzCon Arena.

The contents

Let’s see what they are contents of the BlizzCon Collection and the different cuts available:

Epic Bundle from $29.99:

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight: new Ysergle pet and Banner of Chilling Celebration toy

Diablo IV: the ferocious Bluevein mount, the Cobalt Banner mount trophy, and the Expression of the Demon Mother mount trophy

Overwatch 2: 1,000 Credits, a Murky Lucky Charm, and a Mystery Postcard

Hearthstone: A BlizzCon 2023 card back with 5 standard packs and 5 standard gold packs

Warcraft Rumble: Kobold Murloc portrait and model

Plus you get a 10% discount on an item for sale in the Blizzard Gear Store.

$49.99 Legendary Pack.

Offers all the contents of the Epic Pack, plus: