Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainmenthinted that the news on the BlizzCon 2023or on BlizzCon in general, will arrive soon: precisely in the “next two weeks”, according to what is reported in a tweet, in which it is understood that the company has a lot to show.

We remind you that BlizzCon has not been held since 2020, the year to which the last edition dates back: BlizzCon 2021 was canceled by Blizzard, replaced by what was supposed to be perhaps a new event, but it is likely that it will return with the same name, although perhaps a different format.

“I see the BlizzCon questions,” Ybarra wrote, “You’ll know more in the next two weeks about. We are excited, we have a lot to show and celebrate together. I can’t wait”, reads the message from the president of Blizzard Entertainment, which at least seems to confirm the announcement of some presentation event in the next two weeks.

There was talk of a completely reimagined event in 2021, but a return in 2023 was later promised by Ybarra last summer. At this point it remains to be seen whether the event in question is in effect BlizzCon 2023 or takes a new name and a different organization.

As for the contents, it is very difficult to make predictions: considering the proximity of the launch of Diablo 4 it is possible that a good space will be dedicated to the game in question, but also to Overwatch 2 and the usual news on long-running games such as World of Warcraft. However, there may also be the possibility of a presentation of the new Blizzard survival, whose existence has been officially announced but still without a title or precise information.