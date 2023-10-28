Blizzard has revealed the ladder of the2023 edition of BlizzConwhich will take place in Anaheim between Friday 3 and Sunday 5 September.
As expected it will host various events dedicated to Diablo 4, World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2 and Heartstone in which the developers will reveal the new features arriving in the coming months through patches and updates.
There will also be sessions dedicated to the community and insights, while the final event will see LE SSERAFIM, the female K-Pop band protagonist of a crossover with Overwatch 2, on stage.
Dates and times
Without further ado, let’s see the program of upcoming events, which will also be visible in streaming via Blizzard’s official YouTube and Twitch channel.
Friday 3 November
- 7.00pm – Opening ceremony
- 9.30pm – World of Warcraft: What’s Next
- 10.30pm – Overwatch 2: Deep Dive
- 11.30pm – World of Warcraft: Classic – What’s Next
- 00:30 (November 4) – Hearthstone: What’s Next
- 01:30 (November 4) – Warcraft Rumblings
Saturday 4 November
- 8pm – World of Warcraft: Deep Dive
- 9.30pm – Overwatch 2: What’s Next
- 10.30pm – Diablo 4: Campire Chat
- 00:45 (November 5) – Community Night
- 02:15 (5 November) – Performance by LE SSERAFIM
Note: the times take into account the transition from summer time to solar time which will take place in Italy on the night between 28 and 29 October 2023.
