Blizzard has revealed the ladder of the2023 edition of BlizzConwhich will take place in Anaheim between Friday 3 and Sunday 5 September.

As expected it will host various events dedicated to Diablo 4, World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2 and Heartstone in which the developers will reveal the new features arriving in the coming months through patches and updates.

There will also be sessions dedicated to the community and insights, while the final event will see LE SSERAFIM, the female K-Pop band protagonist of a crossover with Overwatch 2, on stage.