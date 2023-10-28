













BlizzCon 2023: Broadcast schedule for Blizzard’s biggest event of the year









Because we know that you want to organize your agenda, we give you the information you should know about the dates and times of the Blizzcon 2023 conferences that you should not miss. It is worth emphasizing that all broadcasts will be free so you should not miss it.

Here we present the schedules and conferences for the most important event of the year for Blizzard.

Friday, November 3:

11AM – Opening Ceremony

1:30PM – world of warcraft: What’s next

2:30 PM – Overwatch 2: Deep Dive

3:30 PM – World of Warcraft Classic: What’s next

4:30 PM – hearthstone: What’s next

5:30 PM – Warcraft Rumblings

Saturday, November 4:

12:PM – world of warcraft: Deep Dive

1:30PM – Overwatch 2: What’s next?

2:30 PM – Diablo IV Campfire Chat

4:45PM – Community Night

6:15PM – Appearance of LE SSERAFIM

Source: Blizzard

It is worth noting that several talks on the first day at the Blizzcon They will reveal everything new you need to know about Blizzard games. There is even a significant space for the new mobile game.

To this we must add that on Saturday the 4th there will be a talk about Diablo IV and we want to know what will happen with the title of which Rod Fergusson is producer.

Will this event be the one we will talk about for a long time in the remainder of 2023? We’ll see what kind of surprises will be waiting for us. Remember that all broadcasts will be carried out through Twich and YouTube Blizzard. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

