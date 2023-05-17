Blizzard has announced the dates of the BlizzCon 2023: will take place on 3 and 4 November 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center, California. This is the first live edition with an audience since 2019, as the last three editions were held online or were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was accompanied by a brief trailerwith some footage shot during previous events and celebrating the Blizzard gaming community.

For the rest, Blizzard has not shared any further information at the moment, but has promised that more details on the event schedule, tickets, cosplay and contests will be announced during the next month.

For those unfamiliar with it, BlizzCon is the annual event organized by Blizzard to present the latest news on the company’s games, among which we mention for example World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, Hearthstone, Diablo 4 and Immortal. Usually the most important announcements arrive during these events, so if you are a fan of the titles created by the Irvine giant, this is an event not to be missed.

Not just video games, as mentioned above, BlizzCon is an event that allows the community to come together and share their videogame passion. In fact, in previous editions there were also competitions cosplay, photo and art contests, Q&A sessions with development teams and so on.