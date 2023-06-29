













Blizzcon 2023 already has a date, ticket sales are just around the corner







Blizzard promises that the blizzcon 2023 will be a unique experience that offers to take attendees into the worlds of warcraft, Devil and Overwatch with huge installations, art and other spaces where the community can connect and make new friends.

If it happens that you cannot attend Blizzcon 2023, there is always the digital option where you can see the presentations and other conferences online.

Don’t lose sight of the fact that the first ticket sales will take place on July 8 starting at 11:00 am Central Mexico time, 10:00 am Pacific time through the AXS.com service.

Then, on July 22, another ticket sale will take place starting at 11:00 am Central Mexico time, 10:00 am Pacific time. It is important that you do not miss these dates because later it may be too late.

Blizzcon 2023 will make an effort to bring a lot of content to the online community

According to statements by the executive producer of Blizzcon 2023, april mckeethis year Blizzard will further focus on the community experience for both in-person attendees and those viewing online.

They will have immersive activations inside the Anaheim Convention Center and live broadcasts so that the audience can also enjoy in some way everything that the attendees experience.

“Video games are about connecting with others, making memories, and most of all, having fun. BlizzCon is our way of celebrating exactly that.”, commented Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “Our players are the powerhouse of BlizzCon, and whether you attend in person or virtually, we’re excited to show you what we have in store for the future of Blizzard.”.

What do general admission tickets include?

Live event ticket

virtual items for games

The Official Backpack of BlizzCon

Early access to the BlizzCon store

The Portal Pass has all the previous benefits plus:

exclusive registration row

Exclusive security row

Exclusive Portal Pass Lounge Pass: Private Concessions, Private Lounge, Gaming Experiences, Special Services & More

Early Access to the Anaheim Convention Center (Lounge Only: Friday and Saturday)

What do you think of this ad? Will you dare to attend this famous convention that is finally back?

