On February 19 and 20, 2021, the first Blizzcon, the proposal of Blizzard to announce the most important news of your franchises 100% online.

If you missed the talks (which by the way, you can all find them hosted in Youtube for here) we quickly tell you the most important announcements of these days.

The most relevant revelations had to do with:

Diablo II Resurrected

The remastering of Diablo II 20 years after its premiere, with Diablo II Resurrected. No fixed date, but planned for this 2021.

We’re expecting improvements from classic 2D to 3D (although you can keep the old art if you want), as well as more than 20 minutes of new cutscenes.

It will be available for all platforms, on PC and consoles. Learn more here: Diablo II returns with Resurrected, a remake of the classic with surprises.

Diablo IV He had new trailer and featured gameplay for the rogue class, evidently focused on mobility and stealth. There was no date announced for its premiere.

WoW: Shadowlands – Chains of Domination

The next big update for Shadowlands and the start of its second season with Chains of Domination, in which new areas, enemies, rewards, raids, and even a mega dungeon will be unlocked.

We had an interview with the developers and we told you everything you need to know, this way: World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – Chains of Domination will be an update with too many secrets.

WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade Returns

The expansion with which it began World of warcraft go back to mode Classic, with minor changes to its 2007 version. The developers commented that while there are changes to improve the gameplay experience, they also know that players love the challenges of the old Wow.

Blizzard Collection Arcade

Paying tribute to 30 years of Blizzard, the first three games of the company were collected: The Lost Vikings, Rock & Roll Racing Y Blackthorne.

With minor improvements, they feel just as close to their original versions.

Hearthstone: There will be a new expansion and a new game mode

Fans of card games also had news, as Hearthstone dresses up with the new expansion ‘Forged in the Barrens‘, located in Kalimdor, great news for fans of the Horde.

Continuing with the return to the classics, Hearthstone it will also allow the return of the old format, so you can play as you knew the game in 2014.

Overwatch 2 Did they say something at Blizzcon?

Yes OK Overwatch 2 It does not yet have an approximate release date, it did show us small previews about the new enemies, game modes, and new presentations of the heroes we already know.

Hero missions will be a new way to raise your character in Overwatch 2.

What news excited you the most about this Blizzcon 2021? Let us know in the comments.



