The BlizzCon this year already has a date, February 19-20, 2021, starting on the 19th at 4:00 p.m. (Mexico City Time), while the 20th will start at 2:00 p.m. The event program can be viewed completely free of charge on the portal BlizzCon.com.

Although now it will be a celebration entirely online, the Blizzcon is still that place where the inhabitants of Azeroth, the defenders of Sanctuary and the sector Koprulu, the heroes of Overwatch and from Nexus they meet in one place to connect as a community and enjoy the surprises prepared.

In the words of the organizers: We’ll celebrate special milestones, shine a light on the great works of the Blizzard community, and share the latest news about our games.

The transmission of the event will also be completely free from the website of the BlizzCon, where you can choose between six content channels that will cover the news of your favorite titles.

Don’t worry if you can’t see it live … The transmission will be saved

Being online there will be several prerecorded segments and certain events scheduled live for this BlizzCon dated for February 19 and 20 from 2021. In general, both days are planned to have three-hour sessions, as contests and exhibitions by the community will also be included.

Also, the good news is that if for some reason you can’t tune in live, this Blizzconline will be hosted for free within the video files of Blizzard.

One of the advantages of this format is the availability of languages, since it will be available in 12 languages ​​including Spanish, French, German, Russian, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

Celebrating 30 years of Blizzard!

Finally, this month is the Blizzard 30th Anniversary, so this event is the perfect tribute to three decades of community fun.

