The year 2020 was marked by the appearance of COVID-19, affecting all sectors, including video games. After the appearance of this disease, the cancellation of events was the first of the consequences that we could see directly in the sector, something that would end up also triggering game delays and the current shortage of new generation consoles.

However, the consequences of the pandemic have not yet ended, and although most fairs have adapted their model to be able to celebrate this year’s 2021 edition, others have decided not to take this step, as Activision Blizzard has just announced, which has confirmed that BlizzCon 2021 has been canceled.

BlizzCon 2021 has been canceled

The company has made it official through a communicated on its website, where he has assured that they have plans to organize a global event throughout the first half of 2022. BlizzCon executive producer Saralyn Smith has assured that holding an event of this magnitude is a very complex job, and that the pandemic has not helped the least.

Building a BlizzCon in person is an epic and complex affair that takes many months to prepare, not only for us, but also for the many talented production partners, esports professionals, hosts, artists, and other collaborators with whom we partner at the level. local and global to put all the pieces together. The current complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic have impacted our ability to make adequate progress on many of these fronts, and ultimately we are now past the point where we could develop the kind of event we would like to create for you in November.

Therefore, Blizzard fans will have to wait to be able to live a BlizzCon in person again, about which they have assured that they will give more details in the future.