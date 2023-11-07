According to Mike Ybarra the president of Blizzard players have no patience and continuously want new content for games. The Microsoft studio executive touched on the topic in an interview with The Verge, reiterating a concept that he had already had the opportunity to express.

What the players want

Games now have to be constantly updated to satisfy players

Ybarra: “We know that players literally want new content everyday. As a result, bigger and bigger teams are needed to succeed. So you have to monetize in the right ways. At the same time, I always tell teams that when someone spends a dollar or a cent with Blizzard, they should feel good about it.”

As mentioned, this is a concept which he had already partly expressed last Friday, during his keynote: “Gamers have no patience. They want new stuff every day, at all hours. We are trying to give an answer, keeping Blizzard’s quality high.”

What Ybarra expressed is a more than valid concept in the current scenario in which the live service model has become prevalent. This is not a criticism, but a way of recording a fact, namely that in order for titles like Overwatch 2, Diablo IV and World of Warcraft to work, they must be continuously updated, so as not to cause discontent in communities eager for new things. The result is that development costs skyrocket and, to cope, monetization systems are becoming increasingly intrusive.