The snowfalls of the last 10 days in Japan have caused 17 deaths and left thousands of homes without power, according to a provisional balance sheet by a government agency released on Monday.

Honshu, the archipelago’s main island, and Hokkaido, in the northern region, have suffered from snowstorms in recent days.

Seventeen people have died and dozens have been injured as a result of the blizzards since Dec. 17, according to Japan’s fire and disaster management agency.

The public television channel NHK reported several fatal accidents suffered by elderly people, who tried to clear snow around their houses or on the roof of their residences.

In Hokkaido, tens of thousands of homes have experienced power outages in recent days, but power has now been restored in almost all affected areas.

The Japanese meteorological agency reported that the snowfalls will lose intensity from this Monday.