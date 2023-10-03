Nearly 18 months after its initial unveiling, Blizzard’s free-to-play strategy game Warcraft Rumble has a release date and will be launching for iOS and Android on 3rd November, its arrival coinciding with the start of this year’s BlizzCon.

Warcraft Rumble – formerly known as Warcraft Arclight Rumble – promises a blend of strategy and tower defense across its 70-mission single-player campaign, which features some familiar heroes and villains from the Warcraft universe, including Warsong chieftain Grommash Hellscream and Archmage Jaina Proudmoore .

In order to tackle Rumbles’ various scenarios, players must assemble an army, choosing leaders, troops, and spells from the game’s 65+ collectible character Minis, each of which has its own distinctive “talents” for use in battle. These also come into play across Rumble’s other modes and features, including co-op, PvP, guilds, raids, and dungeons.

Warcraft Rumble developer update.

Warcraft Rumble pre-registration and pre-ordering is now available on Google Play and the iOS App Storeand those who do so will get a couple of in-game cosmetics for their troubles: Mecha Kobold Skin, Mecha Kobold Portrait, Mecha Tower Skin, and Mecha Kobold Emote.

Warcraft Rumble’s 3rd November launch on iOS and Android coincides with the start of this year’s two-day BlizzCon – the first in-person event since 2019, following several years of digital-only events and no-shows as Blizzard navigated a pandemic and workplace controversy – because we all know how much the BlizzCon audience loves its mobile games.