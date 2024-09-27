During the Xbox presentation at Tokyo Game Show it was confirmed that StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection They will arrive on Game Pass in November. However, it seems that this is not the only thing we will see from this series in the future. According to a new report, Blizzard is trying, for the third time, to make a shooter StarCraft.

According to Jason Schreier, video game journalist, Blizzard is working on a new StarCraft shooter, with Dan Hay, former director and executive producer of Far Cry, in charge of this project. This is what Schreier commented in an interview with IGN about PLAY NICE: The Rise, Fall, and Future of Blizzard Entertainment, his next book focused entirely on Blizzard:

“If it’s not cancelled! After all, this is Blizzard. His history with StarCraft shooters is not good. Yes, that is a project that, as far as I know, is in development, or at least at the time I wrote this book, it was in development. “They are working on a StarCraft shooter, StarCraft is not dead at Blizzard.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Blizzard has tried to take the StarCraft series beyond the world of RTS.. In 2002 StarCraft:Ghost in tactical shooting game that, after multiple delays, was canceled in 2006. Likewise, in 2019 another similar project, known as Ares at the time, because the studio was focused on Diablo IV and Overwatch 2.

So far, we don’t know exactly what Blizzard is working on, beyond expansion and DLC for its current games. In this way, There is a possibility that the StarCraft shooter will finally have enough time and space to become a reality. On related topics, you can learn more about Xbox announcements on TGS here. Likewise, StarCraft 3 It would already be in development.

Author’s Note:

Well they say that the third time is the charm. Blizzard is a great studio, but in recent years it has made multiple mistakes. It will be interesting to see if the StarCraft shooter becomes a reality, and if so, the fan reaction could very well be different than what many expect.

Via: IGN