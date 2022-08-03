According to journalist Jason Schreier’s sources, Blizzard and NetEase did not reach an agreement to release the game.

It is clear that, despite its years, World of Warcraft is very fit. Blizzard has been keeping the community engaged with both the well-known MMORPG and its version of World of Warcraft Classic, soon to receive the Wrath of the Lich King expansion. And now, according to Bloomberg sources, it is revealed that the company had a great interest in continuing to expand the franchise in the mobile environment, although its latest idea has not come to fruition.

The game would have been in development for more than 3 yearsWe are talking about a game that, in collaboration with the Chinese company NetEasewould have been developing as a mobile MMORPG spin-off within the World of Warcraft universe. But, following the sources consulted by the journalist Jason Schreier, this idea would have been cancelled due to a disagreement over the financial terms of the title.

This spin-off would have been in development for more than 3 years, and its subsequent cancellation has seen NetEase disband a 100-person development team. Some of them have been offered the opportunity to continue working in the company, but not all those affected have been so lucky.

In addition, Jason Schreier comments on Twitter that Blizzard has also canceled a mobile Warcraft game codenamed Orbis that used a system of geolocation similar to Pokémon GO. According to the journalist, this title had been in development more than 4 years.

For now, World of Warcraft fans will have to continue to squeeze the possibilities of the MMORPG genre with existing versions of the game. In addition, we will soon be able to enjoy unprecedented news and mechanics with the next expansion for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which, although still does not have a release datehas already unveiled its collector’s edition.

3D Games Discord

More about: World of Warcraft, Blizzard, Mobile, Bloomberg and NetEase.