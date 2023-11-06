













What he commented first is that the team is currently focused on three future expansions. But now being part of Microsoft it is possible that WoW eventually reach other platforms.

But if that happens it will be with time. One of the questions Longdale was asked was whether there were technical logistics or complexities that would prevent world of warcraft reach consoles.

We recommend: World of Warcraft: Guardians of Dream 10.2 revealed the virtue of dreams in a world of dragons.

What she responded was that the answer ‘it depends on who you ask’. Holly Longdale then replied ‘I don’t think it is [acerca de problemas técnicos]frankly’. So on that side he doesn’t see there being much of a problem.

Fountain: Blizzard.

Longdale commented ‘I think we are quite well positioned [para adaptarlo a consolas]and that’s why we talk about it’. But he also added ‘it’s a complicated question’.

The executive producer of world of warcraft he said the same ‘and for a console audience, accessibility may be different’.

What Holly Longdale doesn’t say is whether Blizzard Entertainment is ready to go further. The focus for now is the Worldsoul Saga.

Journey to the heart of the world. A story 20 years in the making. Introducing the tenth expansion of World of Warcraft, The War Within. pic.twitter.com/rdje36HgaG — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 3, 2023

But he doesn’t rule out World of Warcraft coming to consoles, which is why he stressed ‘but if that comes up, then we’ll re-examine things but, man, we’ve got enough to deal with right now.’

What Longdale is alluding to is the expansions we mentioned earlier, which in themselves involve a lot of work.

Fountain: Blizzard.

Perhaps the work of adaptation for consoles requires the support of an external team to do the work on their side.

With details by GamesRadar. Apart from world of warcraft We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

