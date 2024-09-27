Starcraft It is one of the Blizzard titles that, however, has not had the push that other of its video games have, although it has achieved different deliveries. The strategy title generated a lot of interest with its boards and sci-fi narrative and could perhaps launch a shooter soon, according to hints of information.

Jason Schreier and Ryan McCaffrey spoke on Scherier’s podcast, now that journalist McCaffrey’s book is about to come out, and precisely, talking about the installment that focuses on Blizzard Entertainment; is that an interesting topic came up and focused on the delivery of StarCraft which, despite not being one of the studio’s biggest titles, does have a great place among the audience.

Even thoughand StarCraft has not produced enough, journalists inquired that the chances of the franchise being refreshed are high. Schreir commented on his intuitions:

“If it is not cancelled. I mean, that’s a strong comment. After all, this is Blizzard and their track record with StarCraft shooters isn’t good. […] [Sin embargo,] “StarCraft is not dead at Blizzard.”

The topic of StarCraft was taken up because it was one of the chapters of his book titled “Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future Of Blizzard Entertainment”.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment.

The synopsis of the book is as follows:

”For video game fans, the name Blizzard Entertainment was once synonymous with perfection. The renowned company behind classics like Diablo and World of Warcraft was known for celebrating the joy of gaming above all else. What was once the simple mission of two UCLA students—to create games they wanted to play—launched an empire with thousands of employees, millions of fans, and billions of dollars. […] Filled with colorful personalities and dramatic twists, this is the story of what happens when the ruthless pursuit of profit meets artistic idealism.”.

You can learn more details thanks to the work of Jason Scherier.

What is StarCraft about?

Starcraft is a Blizzard Entertainment saga that focused especially onn a delivery of real-time strategy and also added touches of science fiction. The first title was released in 1998, while a later one that was also not really successful would arrive in 2012, titled Blood War.

Subsequently, StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty followed by Heart of the Swarm and Legacy of the Void. A remaster is the latest in the franchise, although the rumored shooter could surprise us.

