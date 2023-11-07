With the acquisition by MicrosoftNow Blizzard will be able to enjoy greater independence and creative freedomaccording to what was reported by the president of the company, Mike Ybarra, following some conversations he had with Phil Spencer.
The new change of ownership shifts the center of power from Activision, as the dominant element of the conglomerate, to Microsoft itself, which now owns both related companies. According to reports from Mike Ybarra in a new interview with Bloomberg, the idea of the Redmond house is to further separate the two entities and, consequently, assign greater independence and freedom to Blizzard.
This was greatly appreciated by Ybarra and Blizzard in general: “it’s something that motivates teams“, reported the president of the company. The fact of being able to report directly to Phil Spencer on new Blizzard projects, without necessarily having to go through Activision managers, will make the creative and production process faster and more dynamic.
Something like this could already be sensed in the first meeting between the Xbox and Blizzard management team, when Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty, among others, went to visit the company’s headquarters after the acquisition. Already on this occasion, the idea emerged that Microsoft wanted to see Blizzard as adetached entityas the event banners also demonstrated.
Ybarra therefore confirmed Microsoft and Xbox’s desire to keep Blizzard and Activision more separate from each other, as two distinct units with their own creative and productive possibilitieswhile remaining rather independent even compared to the other Xbox first parties.
“It’s something I really like,” Ybarra said about it. The president also reported that this condition will also allow the recovery of other intellectual properties from the past, as well as the creation of new ones. Also on this occasion the possible return of StarCrafthowever specifying that there is still no program in this regard.
Many interesting news emerged from the company from last week’s BlizzCon 2023, such as World of Warcraft: The War Within, Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred and the news of Overwatch 2.
