With the acquisition by MicrosoftNow Blizzard will be able to enjoy greater independence and creative freedomaccording to what was reported by the president of the company, Mike Ybarra, following some conversations he had with Phil Spencer.

The new change of ownership shifts the center of power from Activision, as the dominant element of the conglomerate, to Microsoft itself, which now owns both related companies. According to reports from Mike Ybarra in a new interview with Bloomberg, the idea of ​​the Redmond house is to further separate the two entities and, consequently, assign greater independence and freedom to Blizzard.

This was greatly appreciated by Ybarra and Blizzard in general: “it’s something that motivates teams“, reported the president of the company. The fact of being able to report directly to Phil Spencer on new Blizzard projects, without necessarily having to go through Activision managers, will make the creative and production process faster and more dynamic.