From: Miriam Haberhauer

The US state was hit by the strongest winter storm in decades on Friday. Up to 2.5 meters of snow are possible in some places.

USA – Weather chaos in California: snow, freezing temperatures and heavy rain instead of bright sunshine. The residents of the “Golden State” on the west coast of the USA are currently faced with an unusual picture.

California snowstorm: weather front hits US west coast

It is the strongest winter storm in decades that is currently hitting America’s west coast. Large parts of the US state are under a thick, white blanket of snow. At the same time, the Los Angeles metropolitan area was hit by unusually heavy rainfall. For the first time in decades, parts of the US state have also received a blizzard warning.

Several major highways had to be temporarily closed due to snow and ice. Among them was Interstate 5, which connects Mexico, California, the US Northwest and Canada. On Saturday evening, more than 125,000 households were still without electricity. Just a few weeks earlier, US President Joe Biden had declared a disaster due to persistent heavy rain and flooding in the state.

Thick layers of snow currently characterize the picture in California © dpa

Flood alert for Los Angeles: Up to 2.5 meters of snow and blizzard warning in California

The national weather service also temporarily issued a flood warning for Los Angeles and other cities. Downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and Santa Barbara were among those affected. The transmitter CNN reported flooded streets in and around Los Angeles on Friday and during the night.

Snow-capped mountains could already be seen in pictures from California on Friday. Meteorologists expected more snow at higher altitudes and thunderstorms at lower altitudes for Saturday. Up to 2.5 meters of snow could fall occasionally, reported CNN citing the weather service. Snow has even fallen in unusual places: snow or sleet is said to have been sighted near the famous “Hollywood” sign on Friday, the weather service reported on Twitter. The weather service expects more heavy snowfall on Sunday.

A violent winter storm caused chaos not only in California. In the US state of Michigan, around 465,000 customers were without electricity on Saturday night. A firefighter died there during an operation: he was hit by a falling power line. (mlh/afp)