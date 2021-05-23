Blizzard doesn’t seem to be going through its prime. Despite the fact that some of its star franchises, such as World of Warcraft, continue to make very high profit figures, the company seems to be having problems developing some of its games at a good pace, such as Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2. To this joins him the loss of many of its key developers, which may be making the situation worse.

As a result of this, from the English portal IGN they have made an article investigating the subject. One of the main news that has come to light is that Blizzard to announce other games it’s working on alongside Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2.

A group of veterans of Epic Games and Blizzard come together to create a new studio

This information comes from Ion Hazzikostas, current director of World of Warcraft, who, in addition to clarifying that the development cycles of the games that Blizzard creates are quite long, “they are not games that can be produced quickly in a year or two »has commented that “They have other projects in development” So what “People around the world will soon see what we’re doing, and I can’t wait to share it with them.”

Blizzard to announce other games it’s working on alongside Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2

We hope this news has been interesting for you. For our part, we can’t wait to see what Blizzard is up to and we trust that they will solve the problems they are experiencing. For more information, you can read the full IGN article.

Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.