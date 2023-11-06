During the BlizzCon 2023, Holly Longdalethe Executive Producer of World of Warcraft, spoke about the possibility of seeing a console version of the game in the future. And according to what was stated, it seems that for Blizzard this is a recurring thought.

While in the past the MMORPG were mostly limited to PC Gamingthanks to the greater computing power of these devices, today things have changed and MMOs have also taken hold on consoles, as demonstrated for example by the popularity of Final Fantasy 14.

At the moment, however, the developers of World of Warcraft they have other priorities, being focused on Worldsoul Saga. “There are three new expansions coming, and we’re really excited about that. However, I’d be lying if I said we weren’t even thinking about the console version of World of Warcraft. And then now we’re part of Microsoft“. He declared Longdale citing what is the most important acquisition in the world of video games, which will see the entry of a vast number of famous franchises (such as call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo, Guitar Hero, Overwatch And Crash Bandicoot” in the universe Microsoft.