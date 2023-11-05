Blizzard has revealed that it considers bringing World of Warcraft to consoles “all the time.”

In an interview with GamesRadar at BlizzCon 2023, vice president and executive producer for World of Warcraft Holly Longdale said that while the team was currently focused on the “three expansions” for now, being part of Microsoft’s extended family means the team talks about making the game available on other platforms “all the time.”

World of Warcraft was released way back in 2004 – which means we’re just months away from the MMORPG’s twentieth anniversary – and has only been playable on PC for all that time.

When asked whether it was “technical logistics or complexities that would hold World of Warcraft back from coming to console,” Longdale admitted that the answer “depends on who you ask.”

“I don’t think it is [about technical issues]”Frankly,” Longdale said. “I think we’re pretty well positioned [to port it to consoles]which is kind of why we talk about it.

“It’s a complicated question,” Longdale added. “And for a console audience, the approachability is likely going to be different.”

If Blizzard’s plans have gone beyond just conversations, though, Longdale isn’t prepared to say right now.

“Right now, we’re focused on the Worldsoul Saga,” they said. “But if that comes up, then we’ll reexamine things but, man, we’ve got enough to deal with right now.

“We’ve got these three expansions and we are so excited about them. But, yeah, of course. It would be very insincere to say that we’re not, like… of course we’re talking about that,” she chuckles again, before adding: “We are Microsoft now.”

BlizzCon has brought big news for World of Warcraft fans as the MMO prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary next year; Blizzard’s announced not only its next expansion, The War Within, but the two coming after that, all forming chapters in the newly revealed Worldsoul Saga.