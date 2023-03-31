More than a year has passed since the announcement of the mystery survival game under development at blizzardsbut no information about it has yet been released, which is why we should also consider the short version tweet with cryptic photo posted by Mike Ybarra in the past few hours.

Difficult to draw details from the message: “I had a great dinner with the main team that is working on the survival game this week,” wrote Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment, “A lot of innovation and creativity is coming out of a fantastic group.”

Also accompanying the message is a photo of a sort of book or diary with a sort of “O” on the cover and a sort of key resting on it, as possible clues about the characteristics of the game in question. All we know, at the moment, is that it is a new intellectual property and that it is a survival game with a fantasy or fairytale setting.

The announcement of the title in question dates back to January 2022, presented as a survival for PC and console in an unpublished universe. Subsequently, we learned that the game is already playable, with development starting five years ago, but beyond a couple of artworks nothing else has been leaked about it, except for some rumors that talk about possible first-person combat and more.