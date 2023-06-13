Blizzard has laid out more of its plans for Overwatch 2’s Invasion update, which is due to arrive this August. This includes a paid-for add-on that includes “permanent access” to three story missions, which will cost $15.

As a quick recap, Blizzard has promised “new Story Missions, an all-new PVP core game mode, new ways to build on your skills with your favorite heroes… and a new Support hero” for Overwatch 2: Invasion.

These story missions will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg, with each location featuring “massive maps” and “complex objectives”. Players will find themselves taking on the series’ Null Sector group, with the story set to continue in future seasons of the game.

Last month, Blizzard promised it still had “a lot of great PvE content coming this year” after confirming its long-promised flagship PvE mode has been scrapped.

Now, Blizzard has detailed its $15 Overwatch Invasion Bundle, which includes access to these story missions permanently. This bundle includes:

Permanent access to the Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions

1000 Overwatch Coins (equal to the Premium Battle Pass, $10 value)

A brand-new Sojourn Legendary skin ($19 value)

Permanent access to Sojourn as a playable hero for new players: unlocked upon completing Story Mission challenges.

There is also a pricier $40 Ultimate Invasion Bundle, which provides the same content as above plus 20 Battle Pass skips (which Blizzard values ​​at $30), an additional 1000 Overwatch Coins for a total of 2000 overall ($20 value) and two additional Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko ($38 value).

Needless to say, many have been left unimpressed at the price tags involved.

“These story missions better be the best thing you’ve ever put out. If they’re not and you’re charging people for them, good luck,” replied one user. “Charging for missions is insane. Get a grip,” added another.

They really took content out of the game and then charged you to keep the campaign missions. Holy shit. — PsychoticxMusic (@PsychoticxMusic) June 12, 2023

Eurogamer has asked Blizzard for comment.

Meanwhile, season five of Overwatch 2 is about to begin, with Blizzard rating players will be able to progress through the season Battle Pass to the “theme of an epic role-playing adventure”. This will include “new challenges and game modes as part of a high-fantasy theme and unlock an all-new Mythic Adventurer skin for Tracer”.