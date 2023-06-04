Blizzard is still investigating a problem that’s preventing players from logging into Diablo 4 on PS5 because of a “valid license” error.

It follows overnight woes with server authentication issues that froze the game after the character selection screen, locking players out for several hours regardless of the platform they were playing on.

“We’re still looking into reports of folks getting this error,” the Blizzard customer service team is currently telling players on social media. “The Diablo community manager asked players to submit a ticket with their PSN IDs.”

Initially, Blizzard community manager PezRadar reported that “The team and our partners have been able to address the issue regarding the licensing errors that players are seeing” and it seemed that sharing your PS5 library with other people in your household was to blame.

However, even from a cursory glance on Diablo 4’s reddit and social media pages, it’s clear the problem persists for some.

The problem has been rife since Diablo 4’s launch, when it first became apparent that there was a licensing issue on PlayStation. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there’s no estimated time or window as to when the issue may be resolved.

You might’ve spotted some Diablo 4 reviews going live right about now, but unfortunately there won’t be one from Eurogamer – not just yet, anyway.

As Chris explained earlier this week, “we’ve been playing the game a fair bit, but right now we’re just not ready to publish a full review that meets our standards for thoroughness.”