Blizzard has responded to claims from one of its producers that the company is creating “crisis maps” of what products can be shipped due to the number of employees leaving.

Earlier this week, World of Warcraft producer Adam “Glaxigrav” took to Twitter to voice opinions on how Blizzard is “losing amazing talent because someone in power doesn’t listen to the game directors who make his products”.

He added: “DE&I [Diversity, Equity and Inclusion] also means diversity of thought, especially when it’s backed by data and financials”.

Dragonflight Features Overview | world of warcraft

Later in the thread, the producer claimed: “We are creating crisis maps of what we can or cannot ship. That is the loss of capacity we’re facing. I literally have a schedule I strike out as people hand in notice.”

Last thought: “some talent” is undermining the point. We are creating crisis maps of what we can or cannot ship. THAT is the loss of capacity we’re facing. I literally have a schedule I strike out as people hand in notice. — Adam 💙 #ABetterABK (@Glaxigrav) April 18, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

See also Amazon offers: Sonic Frontiers for PS4 and PS5 at a discount at the historic minimum price Manage cookie settings



In a comment to IGNa Blizzard spokesperson said that creating crisis maps is “not a team practice for WoW. However, making decisions around priorities, iterating, and ensuring quality are everyday parts of game development”.

Blizzard senior game designer Allison Steele also responded to Glaxigrav’s tweet. “Forced rto [return to office] has cost us some amazing people and will continue to cost us more in the coming months,” she wrote. “It is a terrible, shortsighted, self-destructive policy that is only weakening our ability to deliver the kind of game we want to make and our players deserve.”

forced rto has cost us some amazing people and will continue to cost us more in the coming months. it is a terrible, shortsighted, self-destructive policy that is only weakening our ability to deliver the kind of game we want to make and our players deserve. https://t.co/1M94XLJGY2 —Allison Steele, GameObject (@SteeleGame) April 19, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

See also James Cameron admits his mistake with Titanic scene Manage cookie settings



Back in January, World of Warcraft Classic lead Brian Birmingham left the company due to concerns over its “forced” stack-ranking policy.

More recently, employees voiced displeasure at the company’s return to office policy, although Blizzard said it was “proud” of Mike Ybarra’s leadership following a disastrous company-wide meeting to discuss an internal employee satisfaction survey.