The hero mode of Overwatch 2 got cancelled, but at least we have devil 4 for that sweet PvE action. Its recent beta server testing has concluded, and the development team is preparing for a worldwide release. Which is why they released a gameplay trailer, showing each class exterminating hordes of evil monsters with increasingly violent methods.

The story takes place 50 years after Reaper of Souls, and Lilith, one of its creators, has returned. As The Wanderer, players meet characters old and new and find themselves drawn into the quest to kill Lilith. There are five classes to choose from: Necromancer, Sorcerer, Barbarian, Rogue, and Druid, each with different paths, abilities, and loot.

Even after completing the story, there’s plenty to keep players busy in the end game with higher world levels, paragon boards, world bosses, nightmare dungeons, hellish tides, and much more. Season 1 also kicks off in mid to late July, adding new quest lines, legendaries, and a battle pass with cosmetics.

devil 4 will be released on June 6 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC. It will be available on June 2 for owners of the Deluxe and Ultimate editions.

Editor’s note: Demons! I haven’t finished III yet, I need diablero friends. Two weeks to go Diablo IV!j 2023 is looking great with so much epic release.