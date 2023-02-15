We are on February 15, 2023 and, just the day after the release of the mini-set Return to Naxxramas on Hearthstoneit seems that in blizzards they don’t want to let their users play.

So to speak but following the site Down detector it just looks like that blizzards have problems accessing services: basically opening the game launcher, Battlenet for the more accustomed, an exclamation point appears in a red diamond at the top which explains:

We are aware of an issue affecting our authentication services, which may cause you to be slow or unable to connect. We are already investigating possible causes and will update you as soon as we have more information.

So, although the problem is no small nuisance for Streamers and gamersthe company is working to put things right, we don’t expect to have to wait long before the service resumes optimally, as it always has.

We remind you that our review of the Hearthstone mini-set is expected by tomorrow, mentioned a few lines above: we objectively took a few days to evaluate its actual impact on the meta game. Let’s hope (good-naturedly) that the service will fully return online without any other slowdowns of any kind.