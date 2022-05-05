Blizzard Entertainment he nominated Jessica Martinez such as Head of Culturea new vice-president role of the company that is specifically designed to stimulate diversity, inclusiveness and the development of a positive culture in the workplace.

Martinez’s idea is to ensure that Activision Blizzard workers are empowered so they can “learn, grow and express yourself in the most creative way possible within their work “, reads a Blizzard post introducing the new executive of the company.

Jessica Martinez previously worked for The Walt Disney Company for over 14 years as Chief of Staff and strategic consultant in the Parks & Resort division.

Jessica Martinez, Blizzard’s new Head of Culture

The creation of this new role of Head of Culture obviously responds to the criticisms that have emerged in recent months about the toxic work environment that emerged in Activision Blizzard, which have also led to some lawsuits still in progress.

“Jessica and Blizzard’s leadership will be responsible for growing and implementing our culture strategy, ensuring alignment across all teams and functions, re-launching the training and development programs of talent, “Blizzard reported in an official statement.

“When you create a work environment that puts people first and teams feel secure and valued, working towards a common goal, then everyone thrives: the employees, the players and the business,” said Martinez. Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard shareholders have approved the sale to Microsoft almost unanimously, while a new lawsuit has started in New York against Bobby Kotick.