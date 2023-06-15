Blizzard has nerfed dungeons in Diablo 4 to prevent players from XP farming.

its latest hotfixfrom 12th June, makes “further adjustments to elite monster density in dungeons”.

A developer note adds: “We are standardizing the density of elite monsters that spawn in dungeons to ensure that no particular dungeon is clearly more efficient to run through than others.”

Elite monsters in dungeons provide the highest amount of XP and drop the best loot. In the grind to level 100, many players have been repeating those dungeons with the highest number of elites to rapidly level up.

It seems Blizzard is seeking to prevent players from leveling too quickly and running out of endgame content, at least ahead of its forthcoming first season.

Fans, however, are unhappy with the changes.

“Dear Blizzard, this is FUN, we want this, not your silly nerfs…” said reddit user Dexooftw, accompanying a video against large numbers of elites.



Another user, bofen22has also shared a video of “preferred mob density”, while StoiaN40 posted “Can Blizzard stop Nerfing any fun / good dungeons in the game?”. Many replies have suggested Blizzard instead buff lower level monster density to rebalance the game.

However, Blizzard’s choice appears to be about slowing players more than amending balance.

There will likely be more to come on this issue, as Diablo head Rod Fergusson and community manager PezRadar are set to host a Campfire Chat on the game to “talk about some of the hot topics”.

hey @FishRadarI still find this version of Slack confusing but whatever. I’m getting lots of questions from players and so was thinking we should do some kind of casual stream this week where we can talk about some of the hot topics. What do you think? — Rod Ferguson (@RodFerguson) June 14, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



The Campfire Chat will take place on 16th June across Twitch and YouTube at 7pm UK time. Perhaps they’ll also discuss the missing secret cow level?

Ferguson also called on fans to “make sure that [their] passion doesn’t become something more than you intend” when offering feedback.