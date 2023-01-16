THE NetEase team who were in charge of managing the Blizzard games in China, such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2 and Diablo 3, they were dissolved. An unfortunately inevitable step, given that in a few days the shares of the Irvine company will no longer be active in Chinese territory.

For the uninitiated, in November Blizzard announced that it will suspend most of its games in China due to the conclusion of the licensing agreement signed with NetEase 14 years ago. Starting November 23, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Warcraft III: Reforged, Overwatch 2 will no longer be available in China. Diablo Immortal will be an exception, as it is covered by a separate license agreement, and therefore will remain operational.

Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular Blizzard games in China

As reported by the pages of the South China Morning Post, the NetEase teams that manage Blizzard games in China have been gradually dissolved since November, by which time it had become clear that the two companies would not be able to agree to extend the contract license.

To date, most of the staff have been laid off or reassigned to other departments of the company. Only a slender skeleton remains ten employees who will take care of customer and technical support for Blizzard titles, precisely in view of the problems that could arise with the closure of the games of the Irvine company in China. These employees are also expected to be transferred to other divisions of NetEase in six months.