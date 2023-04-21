A producer of blizzards publicly expressed his frustration on Twitter with a series of goodbyes from developers of the World of Warcraft studio, which apparently forced to launch a real one crisis planto indicate to the management what the rest will and will not be able to launch, given the increasing number of defections.

The producer in question is Adam “Glaxigrav” and his posts have appeared very heartfelt. It all started with the loss of another person during the week. In his words: “Blizzard is losing gods great talents because someone in charge doesn’t want to listen to the game directors who make the games.”

His rant actually goes much deeper: “Look, I don’t want to fight. I just want to make video games. I want to make great best sellers that are critically acclaimed. You can do that if you get rid of everyone who’s working on it.”

In short, the escape of developers it would be creating big problems for Blizzard, to the point of having to choose which projects to launch first and which to postpone for better times.

When asked about the matter, Blizzard responded through her own spokesman who called the crisis plans atypical for World of Warcraft: “However, setting priorities, iterating to ensure the highest quality is part of video game development.”

Glaxigrav is not alone in expressing some frustration at the situation. Allison Steele, a senior game designer at World of Warcraft, attributed the developers’ flight to the back-to-office obligation of the past few weeks. According to her, the bleeding will last for the next few months. Steele: “It’s a terrible, short-sighted, self-destructive policy that will only weaken us in our ability to play the kind of games we want to make and our players deserve.”

Reading the tweets and replies, it seems that most of the problems are in the Dragonflight team, an expansion of World of Warcraft much loved by audiences and critics. It is difficult to say whether other internal teams, such as that of Diablo 4, are also experiencing the same drama.