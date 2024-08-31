According to the resume of Chris McCabe, Senior Director of Product Management, Blizzard is working on an unannounced AAA RPG-FPSThe gender statement was later removed by McCabe, but someone took a screenshot, as you can see in the tweet below.
A shooter with RPG elements coming to PC and consoles, in short, which however should not be Overwatch, given that the Senior Director of Product Management indicated that he worked simultaneously on the second episode of the series.
Considering the timing, There is a possibility that the project is related to StarCraftor at least that’s what the many fans of the saga are hoping for, who have been feeling a little abandoned by Blizzard for some time now.
What could it be?
The last title belonging to the StarCraft saga was the 2017 remaster, so if Blizzard plans to relaunch one of its intellectual properties the time is absolutely ripe. Of course, provided that the project in question does not foresee the birth of a new brand.
A shooter with RPG elements like Remnant 2 set in the StarCraft universe would be something really interesting, considering the richness and solidity of this lore, but for now we can obviously only speculate since there are no further details.
Of course, such a path would probably go against the publisher’s need for re-establish its relationship with hero shooters a la Overwatchwhich gradually diminished due to the many problems of the second episode.
