According to the resume of Chris McCabe, Senior Director of Product Management, Blizzard is working on an unannounced AAA RPG-FPSThe gender statement was later removed by McCabe, but someone took a screenshot, as you can see in the tweet below.

A shooter with RPG elements coming to PC and consoles, in short, which however should not be Overwatch, given that the Senior Director of Product Management indicated that he worked simultaneously on the second episode of the series.

Considering the timing, There is a possibility that the project is related to StarCraftor at least that’s what the many fans of the saga are hoping for, who have been feeling a little abandoned by Blizzard for some time now.