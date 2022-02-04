Also, they are still working on Overwatch 2, Diablo 4 and the new IP that was recently announced.

January surprised us with the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, one of the most striking movements and important in the history of the video game industry that will leave many of the company’s franchises under the Xbox umbrella. Among them is Warcraft, and it seems that we will have news about it this year.

At financial report Regarding the last quarter of 2021 that Activision Blizzard has shared in the last hours, the plans they have with some of the most important sagas have been revealed. The most surprising thing is the confirmation of a new Warcraft mobile game which has its launch planned for 2022. There are no more details about it, but we could expect a close announcement that will teach us something about the project. The platforms? We assume iOS and Android.

Still working on Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4World of Warcraft, meanwhile, has continued to be strong throughout the past year, with profits coming from the combination of modern and classic gaming under the subscription model. In relation to the rest of Blizzard’s brands, the company has confirmed that it is working on Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, projects that we already knew about, but also together with a new IP which was recently announced.

Finally, it should be noted that Diablo II: Resurrected has achieved since September more sales than any other remaster of the company in the same period. This has suffered various problems since its launch, but its formula has continued to strengthen the Diablo brand, which has accumulated an enviable number of players for a long time.

