Although the game had been announced as a mobile exclusive, today it has changed its mind.

Just a few hours ago, Blizzard cheered up the afternoon of the fans of Devil with the release date of Diablo Immortal. The company has insisted that this game would only see the light on mobile Android and iOS, with a special focus on bringing the RPG action to the tactile arena. However, today he has surprised us with an extra announcement: the experience will also be available for pc gamers.

We think to support it [en PC] but reinforce that it is a mobile gamemike ybarraWhat happened? Why has Blizzard changed its mind? To answer this, it is only necessary to know that the developer knows its players and, therefore, don’t deceive yourself. Following this line, mike ybarrapresident of Blizzard, has explained on Twitter the reasons behind this unexpected decision: “We knew people would emulate him just the sameand that Windows 11 really allows you with Android, so we thought we’d support it [en PC] but reinforce that it is a mobile game”.

This is also repeated in an article published in the Blizzard website, although they also take advantage of the space to explain the main features of Diablo Immortal on PC. The developers ensure that the experience will be the same as in the mobile ecosystem, but with a configuration more comfortable for the PC user. In this way, we can expect a more traditional use of the keyboard and mouse, an interface adapted to these peripherals and tools that will be familiar to any Diablo fan.

There have been many doubts surrounding the release of Diablo Immortal after its latest delay, but Blizzard wanted to reassure the community with the promise of releasing the game in 2022. Of course, players have reason to take heart from this news, as our first impressions of Diablo Immortal have left us with desire for more action and fantasyas you can see in the video you have below these lines.

