It just seems like the new survival game announced but not yet officially presented by blizzards is one of the most important projects in the near future of the company, which is in progress focusing particularly on development of this with a considerable expansion of the dedicated team.

We don’t know much yet, but the game in question resurfaced in Blizzard’s official year-end status update. In the message, the head of the team, Mike Ybarra, makes it clear how this title covers a great importance in the future projects of Blizzard: “the team was doubled as amount of developers this year and we aim to grow it even more over the next year,” wrote Ybarra.

The game does not yet have a title but is defined as a “survival game”, which should represent a certain digression that has never been seen before for Blizzard, moreover set in a “All New Universe”therefore completely disconnected from the other famous franchises of the label in question.

Blizzard: one of the artwork accompanying the announcement of the new survival

The release is expected on PC and consoles but there is still no indication of the possible period and it is likely that we will still have to wait quite a while, considering the size the team seems to want to aim for.

The particular thing is that the game was however already announced by Blizzard last January, identifying it as a new survival intellectual property. To accompany this presentation also two artworks that show how the title seems to be characterized by a setting that mixes contemporary realistic elements with the Fantasy somewhat fairytale-like.

Based on what emerged in the following months, it seems that the title is already playable, with development even starting five years ago, and that it includes first-person combat and more. At this point, we look forward to learning more, with a presentation that could perhaps take place during 2023.